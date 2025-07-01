Judge allows US government's antitrust case against Apple to proceed

Apple has lost its attempt to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit filed by the US Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general. The case, which was filed in March 2024, accuses Apple of using its market dominance to stifle competition and innovation. The lawsuit comes as a major challenge for the tech giant, potentially disrupting its highly profitable mobile hardware business.

Accusations What's in the lawsuit? The lawsuit alleges that Apple has violated antitrust laws by preventing competitors from accessing key hardware and software features on its popular devices. The government claims that Apple has leveraged its control over app distribution and iPhone features to hinder innovations that could have made it easier for consumers to switch phones. This tactic, according to the DOJ, was a deliberate attempt by Apple to create an illegal "moat" around the iPhone.

Court decision Allegations against Apple were strong enough to continue: Judge Neals US District Judge Julien Xavier Neals in New Jersey ruled that the allegations against Apple were strong enough to continue. He said, "Allegations of this nature, which indicate that Apple acts in a manner to protect its monopoly power in the smartphone and performance smartphone market, are sufficient." In response to the ruling, an Apple spokesperson said they believe the lawsuit is wrong on both facts and law.

Legal strategy Apple's arguments against the lawsuit Apple's lawyers had argued that the lawsuit failed to show how its alleged monopoly harmed consumers or developers. They also contended that Apple has a legal right to choose its business partners and is not obligated to boost competitors' fortunes. However, Judge Neals allowed these claims to proceed, saying they can be resolved through discovery in the pretrial information exchanges.