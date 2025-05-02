What's the story

Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed that the company's costs could go up by $900 million this quarter due to US tariffs on China.

He made the announcement during a recent earnings call where he also disclosed plans to shift iPhone production for US from China to India.

He said, "Assuming the current global tariff rates, policies, and applications do not change for the balance of the quarter.... we estimate the impact to add $900 million to our costs."