Truecaller introduces real-time caller ID feature for iPhone users
What's the story
Truecaller, the popular caller identification app, has finally brought its real-time caller ID feature to iPhone users.
The update marks a major improvement for iOS subscribers who were unable to access the feature, unlike their Android counterparts.
The implementation was made possible by Apple's introduction of Live Caller ID Lookup in iOS 18.
Tech upgrade
Truecaller's technical advancements for real-time caller ID
To enable the new feature, Truecaller has built a unique server architecture and an encrypted database for iOS. This works in conjunction with its existing larger database for Android users.
Apple's Phone app sends encrypted requests to this database and receives encrypted responses (decrypted only on the client/iPhone) to display the caller ID in real time.
Leadership change
Truecaller's first major release post leadership transition
Notably, this update comes as Truecaller's first major launch after its co-founders, Alan Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam, stepped down from day-to-day operations in November 2024.
Though the company has a smaller iOS user base (around 750,000 out of 2.6 million paying subscribers), it still generates 40% of its revenue from these users.
This financial impact emphasizes the need for continued development for the iOS app.
Upcoming features
Truecaller's future plans for iOS app
Truecaller is also planning to bring support for images in the caller ID for its iOS users.
The feature would further enhance the experience by giving more detailed caller information.
To enable the Live Caller ID Lookup feature, users can head through iPhone Settings > Apps > Phone > Call Blocking & Identification.