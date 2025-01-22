Meta offers $5,000 cash, content deals to lure TikTok creators
What's the story
In a bid to lure TikTok creators to its platforms, Meta is offering them financial incentives and content deals.
The company has announced that eligible TikTok creators could earn up to $5,000 in bonuses over three months for posting Reels on Facebook and Instagram.
According to The Information, these bonuses could go as high as $10,000-$50,000/month if creators post their short-form videos on Instagram before others like TikTok.
Additional perks
Meta's content monetization program and verification benefits
Along with financial incentives, Meta is also giving TikTok creators access to the Facebook Content Monetization program. This would enable creators to earn money from their videos, photos, and text posts on Facebook.
Additionally, some TikTok creators will be offered content deals to grow their audiences on Instagram and Facebook.
A select few will also get a one-year trial of Meta Verified with a verified badge, account support, and protection against impersonation.
Strategic move
Meta capitalizes on TikTok's US absence
Despite President Trump's executive order pushing the TikTok ban deadline by 75 days and directing the Department of Justice not to impose penalties, the app continues to be missing from US app stores.
Now, Meta is capitalizing on this to lure some of TikTok's creators.
The company is also making some changes to Reels, including extending the max video length for US-based Instagram creators from 90 seconds to three minutes, and making Reels more prominent across its platforms.
Platform changes
Meta's efforts to boost Reels visibility and creator reach
Meta plans to recommend Reels in more places across Instagram and Facebook, possibly putting them higher up in users' home feeds or within search results.
The company has also fine-tuned its ranking systems to help new creators reach wider audiences.
Creators will be allowed to display their Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube handles and follower counts on their Facebook profiles, enhancing their credibility on Meta's platform.