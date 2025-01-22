What's the story

In a bid to lure TikTok creators to its platforms, Meta is offering them financial incentives and content deals.

The company has announced that eligible TikTok creators could earn up to $5,000 in bonuses over three months for posting Reels on Facebook and Instagram.

According to The Information, these bonuses could go as high as $10,000-$50,000/month if creators post their short-form videos on Instagram before others like TikTok.