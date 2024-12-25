Summarize Simplifying... In short Creating a personalized QR code for your Instagram profile is a breeze.

Simply tap your profile picture, hit "Share profile" to generate a QR code, and save it.

You can even jazz it up by changing its color or swapping the background with a photo from your gallery.

You can create and customize your QR code

How to create a QR code for your Instagram profile

By Akash Pandey 04:47 pm Dec 25, 202404:47 pm

What's the story Instagram allows you to create and share a QR code for your profile, making it easier for others to find you. Plus, the platform takes it a step further by letting you customize your QR code to match your style. Whether you're growing your personal brand or just making life easier for friends, here's how to get a QR code for your account!

Generating a QR code

Open Instagram and tap your profile picture in the bottom right corner. Next, press the "Share profile" button below your bio. This will instantly generate a QR code for your profile. Simply tap the "Download" option in the bottom menu and select "Save QR code" to save it. While saving your QR code, you can also change its color from the five pre-defined options.

More options

Customizing the background

You can also customize your QR code with a new background photo or color. Once the QR code is generated, tap the pencil icon in the top-right corner and choose "Change background" to replace the background with an image from your gallery. For background colors, click "Change color" and select one from six different on-screen options. Once done, take a screenshot of the card.