How to create a QR code for your Instagram profile
Instagram allows you to create and share a QR code for your profile, making it easier for others to find you. Plus, the platform takes it a step further by letting you customize your QR code to match your style. Whether you're growing your personal brand or just making life easier for friends, here's how to get a QR code for your account!
Generating a QR code
Open Instagram and tap your profile picture in the bottom right corner. Next, press the "Share profile" button below your bio. This will instantly generate a QR code for your profile. Simply tap the "Download" option in the bottom menu and select "Save QR code" to save it. While saving your QR code, you can also change its color from the five pre-defined options.
Customizing the background
You can also customize your QR code with a new background photo or color. Once the QR code is generated, tap the pencil icon in the top-right corner and choose "Change background" to replace the background with an image from your gallery. For background colors, click "Change color" and select one from six different on-screen options. Once done, take a screenshot of the card.