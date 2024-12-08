How to archive a post you've shared on Instagram
Instagram lets users hide posts from their profile and followers, without actually deleting them. The feature, named "Archive," keeps posts archived with all the likes and comments, ensuring that user engagement data is preserved. This story explains how you can archive an Instagram post on your mobile device. You can also unarchive a post anytime to restore it to your profile.
Archiving posts on Instagram
To archive a post on Instagram, users have to open the app and tap on their profile picture at the bottom right. This will open their profile page. From there, they can choose the post they want to archive and tap on the three-dot menu at the top right of that post. Finally, by tapping on "Archive," the post will be hidden from their profile and followers.
Restoring archived posts to profile
To restore archived posts back to the profile, users have to tap on their profile picture and then on the three-line menu icon in the top right. From there, they select "Archive" and then "Posts Archive." After selecting the post to restore, they tap on the three-dot menu at the top right of that post and select "Show on Profile." This will bring the post back to its original spot on their profile.