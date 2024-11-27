Keerthy Suresh confirms 15-year relationship with Antony; goes Insta official
National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh has confirmed her relationship with Dubai-based businessman Antony Thattil. The couple, who have been together for 15 years, went Instagram official on Wednesday. The Mahanati actor posted a picture of them watching fireworks together, captioning it "15 years and counting It has always been...AntoNY x KEerthy ( Iykyk)." The post also revealed that their pet dog's name Nyke is a combination of their names.
Suresh's relationship received warm wishes from fans and celebrities
Fans and fellow celebrities were quick to congratulate Suresh on her relationship announcement. Comments ranged from "Wow congratulations kitty Wishing you all the happiness and love" to "Congrats Kittyllluu" and "Congratulations kitty ma." Notable actors like Malavika Mohanan, Priyanka Mohan, Raashii Khanna, Hansika Motwani, Trisha Krishnan, Sundeep Kishan, Vani Bhojan, and Nazriya Nazim also extended their best wishes to the couple.
Suresh and Thattil's wedding plans revealed
Reportedly, Suresh and Thattil are planning to wed in December, with the ceremony scheduled to take place in Goa. The event is said to be a private affair attended by close family and friends. Thattil is a successful businessman who owns a chain of resorts in Kochi and a few companies registered in Chennai. He also runs Asperos Window Solutions, an innovative window solutions company based in Chennai.
Suresh and Thattil's love story: A 15-year journey
Suresh and Thattil's love story dates back to their high school days. Back then, Suresh studied in Chennai and Thattil was completing his undergraduate in Kochi. During the promotion of her film Raghu Thatha, Suresh subtly hinted at her relationship status by saying, "I never said that I was single." She stressed the importance of friendship in a relationship, saying it should be like give and take between two good friends who understand each other.