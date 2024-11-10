Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed the change

Instagram ends 'rug pull' feature that abruptly replaced pre-loaded videos

By Mudit Dube Nov 10, 2024

What's the story Instagram has finally killed its internally dubbed "rug pull" feature, which used to make pre-loaded videos disappear as soon as users opened the app. The head of the social media platform, Adam Mosseri, confirmed the change during a recent AMA session on his Instagram Story. He explained that the now-defunct feature wasn't a glitch but a design choice to keep users engaged while new content loaded.

User focus

Instagram's new update prioritizes user experience

The "rug pull" feature was intended to show already downloaded content while new material was being loaded, Mosseri said. But, he admitted, this could be "really annoying," which is why it was discontinued. Despite a slight dip in engagement due to this change, Mosseri emphasized that the overall user experience on Instagram has improved significantly.