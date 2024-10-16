Summarize Simplifying... In short During a recent concert in Prague, Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers was targeted by a laser attack, causing a brief interruption in the performance.

Watch: Nick Jonas flees after laser attack during Prague concert

What's the story Nick Jonas, the youngest member of the popular music group The Jonas Brothers, suddenly left the stage mid-performance in Prague on Tuesday. A video shared on Instagram by user Jonas Daily News shows Jonas suddenly running offstage and signaling to his security guard. Another clip revealed a red laser light aimed at his head while he was performing. His brothers, Kevin and Joe, remained onstage when this happened.

Concert briefly halted, resumed after removal of perpetrator

While the incident caused a brief pause in the concert, The Jonas Brothers soon resumed their performance. The person responsible for the laser light was reportedly taken out of the venue. Fans took to social media to express their concern and confusion over the incident. One fan asked how someone with a laser could get past security, while another was relieved the band members were safe after such a terrifying event.

Fan videos captured a laser getting pointed at Jonas's head

Jonas Brothers yet to comment on the incident

Meanwhile, The Jonas Brothers are yet to issue an official statement on the incident. The band's world tour had its last performance in Paris on Sunday and will continue in Krakow, Poland, on Wednesday. Notably, the laser attack came shortly after Jonas returned to social media after a brief hiatus, during which he shared photos taken by a photographer against a blue wall in Paris.