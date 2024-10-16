Summarize Simplifying... In short Diddy's legal team is demanding the names of alleged victims in a sex trafficking case, arguing it's crucial for his defense.

They're also seeking evidence that could undermine the government's case, including potential proof of consensual sexual activity and voluntary drug use.

Amid a surge of lawsuits against him, the team is concerned about a fair trial, fearing the allegations could bias the jury.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs will face trial in 2025

Sex trafficking case: Diddy demands victims' names before 2025 trial

By Tanvi Gupta 10:39 am Oct 16, 202410:39 am

What's the story Sean 'Diddy' Combs's legal team wants to know what evidence they are up against ahead of his May 2025 trial. The music mogul's attorneys have asked US District Judge Arun Subramanian to rule that prosecutors must publicly disclose the identities of their alleged victims who helped build a case against Combs. The 54-year-old is accused of using his industry influence to carry out a "recurrent and widely known" pattern of abuse involving sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution purposes.

Disclosure dispute

Prosecutors oppose disclosure of alleged victims' identities

Reportedly, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York is opposed to revealing the names of alleged victims at this point, Combs's lawyers said. In a letter dated October 7, his defense claimed that knowing the identities of these people is essential for Combs to mount a proper defense against the charges. The US Attorney's Office has refused to comment on the issue.

Evidence request

Combs's team seeks evidence that could weaken government's case

Combs's legal team is also asking for any information gathered by investigators that could potentially weaken the government's case. This includes possible witness statements indicating participation in his alleged "freak-offs" was consensual and drug and alcohol use was voluntary. In the freak-offs, Combs allegedly coerced female victims into participating in sexual performances. Meanwhile, they are also seeking details of any unsuccessful attempts to find corroborating evidence supporting witnesses' allegations.

Fair trial concerns

Combs's lawyers argued for a fair trial amid mounting lawsuits

Combs's attorneys have argued that his right to a fair and impartial jury is being compromised with the growing number of civil lawsuits against him. They pointed out that just a day before the court filing, six more suits were filed accusing him of sexually assaulting a minor and multiple rape claims from 1995 to 2021. The defense team claims these allegations risk "tainting the jury pool."

Defense strategy

Combs's defense anticipates evidence of consensual sexual activity

Combs's lawyers expect to find "voluminous evidence of consensual sexual activity" in the evidence collected by the government for his case. The rapper is accused of orchestrating days-long sex performances, allegedly filmed and involving people he reportedly forced into participating with drugs and intimidation. When this evidence is presented, Combs's team believes it will show "unambiguously consensual sex."