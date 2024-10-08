Summarize Simplifying... In short The Bigg Boss 18 house, hosted by Salman Khan, is already buzzing with drama and disagreements among contestants.

Amidst this chaos, there are reports of Vahbiz Dorabjee and Karam Rajpal possibly entering as wildcard contestants.

Amidst this chaos, there are reports of Vahbiz Dorabjee and Karam Rajpal possibly entering as wildcard contestants.

This could add more intrigue and confrontations to the reality show, especially since it would be the first public encounter between Dorabjee and her ex-husband, actor Dsena, since their divorce.

'Bigg Boss 18' to get wildcards soon

'BB 18': Vahbiz Dorabjee, Karam Rajpal might enter as wildcards

By Tanvi Gupta 01:48 pm Oct 08, 202401:48 pm

What's the story The latest season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss has reportedly planned a surprise for its viewers and contestants. According to recent reports, Vahbiz Dorabjee, ex-wife of current contestant Vivian Dsena, and actor Karam Rajpal are set to enter the Bigg Boss 18 house as wildcard entries. The Times of India reported this potential twist in the plot but there is no official confirmation yet.

Past relationship

Dorabjee and Dsena's history adds intrigue to 'BB 18'

For those unaware, Dorabjee and Dsena got married in 2013, and ended their eight-year-long marriage in 2021. The reasons behind their divorce have remained private. If Dorabjee enters the Bigg Boss house, it will be the first time the actors will face each other publicly since their separation. Post-divorce, Dsena remarried Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly in 2022 and converted to Islam.

Ongoing conflicts

'BB 18' house already witnessing drama and disagreements

The Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18 house is already rife with drama with contestants Shehzada Dhami, Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, Arfeen Khan, and Avinash Mishra getting into ugly fights. Now, amid all the chaos, reports of Dorabjee and Rajpal's possible entry as wildcard contestants have emerged. This development promises even more intrigue and confrontations in the upcoming episodes of the reality show which had its premiere on Sunday.