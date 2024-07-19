In short Simplifying... In short In a recent episode of 'BBOTT3', contestant Kataria questioned Armaan Malik's loyalty, referring to his second marriage despite having a wife.

The episode also featured a special task for the power of veto, which was won by Ranvir Shorey, who then nominated Deepak Chaurasia.

The contestants' reactions and the task's outcome added a surprising twist to the show. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' house dynamics shift

'BBOTT3': Contestant questions Armaan Malik's loyalty with dual marriage jibe

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:05 am Jul 19, 202410:05 am

What's the story The Thursday episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 marked a significant shift in the house dynamics as contestants began making key decisions. Armaan Malik, who was appointed the first Head of the House, was given the power to nominate four contestants. He chose Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and surprisingly, Sana Sultan. These nominations sparked heated discussions among contestants with Kataria openly questioning Malik's loyalty.

Reactions

'Jo apni biwi ka naa ho saka...'

The nominated contestants were shocked at Malik not sparing Sultan, given she was part of his group. When Makbul expressed her disappointment to Pandey and Kataria about this, Kataria had a sharp retort in store. He said, "Jo apni biwi ka naa ho saka woh kisi aur ka kya hoga (What can you expect from someone who wasn't loyal even to his wife?)." He was referring to Malik marrying for the second time (Kritika) despite having a wife (Payal).

Special task

Ranvir Shorey won power of veto

The episode also featured a task for the contestants to win the power of veto. The "Baharwale" (spies) selected Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, Shivani Kumari, and Naezy for this special task. The remaining contestants had an opportunity to support their preferred participant while trying to sabotage their rivals' chances. Deepak Chaurasia supervised this task. In a surprising turn of events, Shorey emerged as the winner and was given the power to nominate one contestant. He nominated Chaurasia.