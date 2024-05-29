Next Article

Ex-lovers Nyrraa Banerji-Nishant Malkaani refute reports of getting back together

By Tanvi Gupta 04:29 pm May 29, 202404:29 pm

What's the story Indian television actors Nyrraa M Banerji and Nishant Malkaani, former long-term partners, have denied rumors of a reconciliation. The speculation began after the pair were spotted together at Banerji's birthday party on May 14. When questioned by Times Now, both actors refuted these claims. Notably, Malkaani responded via message, stating, "This isn't the right time for me to comment on this. I'd like to refrain. Thank you."

Media criticism

Banerji criticized a news portal for false relationship reports

Pishachini actor, Banerji, expressed her discontent with Hindustan Times for publishing inaccurate information about her relationship status with Malkaani without seeking confirmation. She stated, "There was no call made to me. They didn't ask me about our relationship status. It was a surprise story for me. I don't wish to say anything about my personal life." "I don't know how people cook up stories and write stuff on the internet," she added.

Reaction

'I do not appreciate such kind of journalism...'

When questioned about potential action against the media portal, Banerji responded, "I would like to quote that no story has been given out by me." "These rumors or stories are completely written as per their own wishes without asking me for my quotes. I do not appreciate such kind of journalism where things are just printed just to create a peg," the actor further added.

Friendship

Banerji and Malkaani maintain friendship amid rumors

Despite the rumors and media controversy, Banerji confirmed that she and Malkaani remain "best friends." She also shared a positive anecdote about Malkaani's support during her birthday celebration. When a wind storm forced her to cancel her planned terrace party in Juhu, Malkaani stepped in. "I had canceled the party. But my best friend, Nishant, rearranged the party at the last moment. He called all our close and common friends and gave me a surprise...That was quite sweet of him."

Co-stars

The duo parted ways in February

The two actors have previously worked together on the show Rakshabandhan and featured in a music video titled Baarish. Despite persistent rumors of romantic involvement, they never officially acknowledged it. However, in February, Banerji discussed their split, stating they would remain best friends. "Nishant moved out of their house when they broke up back in February. Things just weren't working out because they are quite similar in how they do things, which led to clashes," a source shared with HT.