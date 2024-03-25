Next Article

Influencers Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik split, call off marriage

By Tanvi Gupta 11:54 am Mar 25, 202411:54 am

What's the story Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik, popular social media influencers based in New York City, have decided to part ways after a five-year relationship. The news was shared via individual posts on their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday. Malik confessed to being unfaithful to Chakra just weeks before their intended nuptials. A few months ago, their proposal captured the internet's attention. Here, we take a closer look at their relationship timeline.

About the personalities

First, know who Malik and Chakra are

Malik and Chakra was a queer couple residing in California. Malik is an artist and teacher, while Chakra works as an event planner and producer. Their connection began seven years ago when they started following each other's Tumblr blogs, eventually meeting in New York in 2018. Since then, their relationship blossomed. Despite their differing religious backgrounds—Malik being Muslim-Pakistani and Chakra Hindu-Indian—their bond remained strong, until now.

Instagram post

'Mistake of betrayal by cheating': Malik confessed to infidelity

In her lengthy Instagram post, Malik admitted her transgression, stating: "There has been a major turn of events in my relationship with Anjali." "I made an unrecognizable mistake of betrayal by cheating on her a few weeks before our wedding," she said, adding, "I am owning to my mistake." "I understand the gravity of the situation and can only ask relentlessly for forgiveness, from Anjali and Allah," she added.

Statement

Chakra advocated for respect and positivity amid the breakup

Following Malik's confession, social media was awash with criticism aimed at her. In response, Chakra issued a statement encouraging people not to harbor negativity toward Malik. She expressed, "We have decided to call off our wedding and end our relationship due to infidelity committed by Sufi." "As we close this chapter, I wish for absolutely no negativity to be shown toward Sufi, and that you respect this difficult decision," she said.

Twitter Post

Reaction

Meanwhile, their followers responded to the revelation

The announcement of the breakup elicited a variety of reactions from their followers. Some voiced disappointment, with one follower stating, "the couple made me believe in true love." Another follower recognized the influencers' humanity and encouraged them not to be weighed down by public expectations. They thanked Chakra and Malik for demonstrating the potential for queer love and their authenticity throughout their relationship.