By Aikantik Bag 05:27 pm Jan 17, 2024

Orry slams trolls on 'Koffee With Karan' debut

Get ready for the grand finale of Koffee With Karan Season 8, as in this episode Orry gets the chance to slam his haters and trolls. This season, hosted by the fabulous Karan Johar, has seen big names like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan grace the couch. The final episode will also feature social media influencers Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait, and Sumukhi Suresh.

Orry's sassy reply to trolls

As per Pinkvilla, Johar asked Orry about his take on social media trolls, to which he replied, "If I don't know you and you are talking sh*t about me, I won! I have taken your shade and turned it into a parade." "If you are laughing at me while I make money out of it, I won! You are making memes, but I am making money." This shows how Orry has mastered the art of turning negativity into success.

