Watch! Orry, Tanmay, Kusha, Danish, and Sumukhi roast Karan Johar

By Aikantik Bag 03:22 pm Jan 17, 202403:22 pm

'Koffee With Karan' S08 is streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar

Hold onto your Koffee mugs, folks! Koffee With Karan Season 8 is wrapping up with a bang as host Karan Johar takes the hot seat himself. In this laughter-packed finale, content creators Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Sumukhi Suresh, Danish Sait, and internet sensation Orry (Orhan Awatramani) are set to roast Johar with their wit and humor. The season finale premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday.

Johar shared the promo on Wednesday, writing, "This season was wholesome with a whole lot of fire too. Wrapping it up with our special jury who are NOT holding back to give their brew on the kouch! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 - new episode streaming from Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar! #KWKS8OnHotstar." The infleuncers' episode became a hit last season, and with Orry's addition, fans are expecting an ending with a bang!

