Instagram makes it easier to remove fake followers: Here's how

By Sanjana Shankar 10:34 am Dec 14, 202310:34 am

The new tools will be gradually rolled out in the coming weeks

Meta is introducing new tools on Instagram to help users take control of spam and bot content on their feeds. Instagram has enhanced its automated detection system that identifies spam in comments, tags, story views, and followers. Users will also be informed if their posts follow community guidelines. These tools will be gradually rolled out in the coming weeks.

Bulk deletion of spam content and filtering fake followers

Instagram's moderation systems will flag fake followers and spammy content and will allow users to bulk-delete that content. Suspected spam or bot accounts will be filtered into a separate inbox for review. In case an account isn't spam, users can approve the non-spam request and add them to their following list. Meanwhile, unapproved accounts will be automatically removed after 30 days. Posts tagged as spam will not be displayed on content creators' accounts unless approved.

In-app notifications for content policy violations

Users will receive in-app notifications from Instagram if their posts violate content policies. This comes after a recent update that shows when posts are blocked from the Explore page, helping users avoid similar mistakes. For Instagram Stories, the app is experimenting with hiding story views from accounts considered spam, ensuring a cleaner and more authentic user experience on the platform.

Instagram adds feature to post two-second looping videos as Notes

Additionally, Instagram will let you post video Notes. Notes is Instagram's status-like feature present at the top of the inbox which, until now, supported text, short music clips, or emojis. With the latest update, users can share two-second looping videos as Notes that will be visible to mutual followers or Close Friends for 24 hours. Further, you can reply to Notes with photos, videos, audio messages, stickers, and GIFs. These replies will be sent as a DM.