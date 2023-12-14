Garena Free Fire MAX codes for today: How to redeem

By Sanjana Shankar 09:18 am Dec 14, 2023

The codes can only be redeemed via the official rewards redemption website

Garena Free Fire MAX is an upgraded version of the popular Free Fire game, boasting high-resolution graphics for an immersive gaming experience. In this multiplayer battle royale game, players can strategically select their starting positions, gather supplies, and arm themselves to survive the intense battlefield. To make the game even more exciting, developers regularly release new alphanumeric codes that players can use to unlock rewards and advance through different levels.

Check out the redeemable codes for today

For December 14, the redeemable codes are as follows: FFIC33NTEUKA, ZZATXB24QES8, U8S47JGJH5MG, VNY3MQWNKEGU. FFAC2YXE6RF2, FFCMCPSBN9CU, FFBBCVQZ4MWA. Keep in mind that these codes do not apply to guest accounts.

How to redeem the codes

To redeem the codes first visit the official redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Log in using your Facebook, Google, X, or VK IDs. Copy and paste the redeem codes into the provided text field and hit confirm. Players will be allowed to claim their prizes in the in-game mail section.