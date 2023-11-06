Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 6



By Akash Pandey 09:22 am Nov 06, 202309:22 am

Some codes may have server restrictions

Garena Free Fire MAX players can now get free pets and skins using redeem codes. These 12- to 16-character alphanumeric codes can be redeemed on the game's rewards redemption site. Once claimed, they can enhance players' in-game experience with the freebies. Do note, that each code can only be used once and won't function if it's invalid or expired. Usually, these codes last for 12 to 18 hours. So make sure to act fast and redeem them on time.

Redeem codes for gaming accessories

The codes for November 6 are listed here. They will unlock different in-game items in the battle royale game. VNY3MQWNKEGU, U8S47JGJH5MG, FFIC33NTEUKA, ZZATXB24QES8 MCPTFNXZF4TA, FF11HHGCGK3B, Y6ACLK7KUD1N, ZRJAPH294KV5 FF11DAKX4WHV, B6IYCTNH4PV3, X99TK56XDJ4X, FF1164XNJZ2V FF11WFNPP956, WLSGJXS5KFYR, FF11NJN5YS3E, W0JJAFV3TU5E SARG886AV5GR, FF119MB3PFA5, ZYPPXWRWIAHD, YXY3EGTLHGJX FF10GCGXRNHY, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, FF10617KGUF9

How to unlock in-game freebies

To use the rewards redemption site and redeem codes, players must follow a few steps. First, access the site at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Next, choose the login option connected to your in-game account, such as Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or X. After selecting the platform, input the redeem code in the text box and click "Confirm." The redemption status will appear in a dialog box.