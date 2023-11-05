Snapdragon 8 Gen 4's projected multi-core benchmark score above 10,000

By Akash Pandey

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will debut in the second half of 2024

Qualcomm's 2024-bound Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, based on the TSMC 3nm process, is set to revolutionize mobile technology. It will use the TSMC N3E process, a low-power-optimized version having higher yield rates than the Apple A17 Pro, which utilizes the N3B process. Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is expected to represent a groundbreaking shift in mobile processing power, combining the 3nm process, self-researched architecture, and unparalleled CPU and GPU performance. Now, projected benchmark scores suggest it will be outstanding.

Nuvia-based Oryon CPU cores for significant performance gains

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4's most exciting feature will be Nuvia-based Oryon customized CPU cores, marking a significant shift in Qualcomm's mobile platforms, promising a major performance boost. Per X/@Tech_Reve, projected benchmark scores for the CPU are impressive, with single-core scores over 2,000 and multi-core scores above 8,600 on Geekbench 5. Geekbench 6 projections indicate single-core scores around 2,800 and multi-core performance above 10,000. To note, these scores and projections are based on rumors and are not yet confirmed.

Will Adreno 830 GPU offer graphical superiority?

The Adreno 830 GPU will be another key component of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. While full specifications are not yet available, early reports suggest a 3DMark Wild Life Extreme score of around 7,200. This is a 10% performance increase over Apple's M2 PC chipset, showcasing Qualcomm's commitment to exceptional graphics capabilities for Android devices. As the tech world awaits official confirmation, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is expected to usher in a new era of mobile processing power.