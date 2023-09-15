X launches government ID-based account verification for paid users

Written by Rishabh Raj September 15, 2023 | 04:51 pm 2 min read

X's new ID-based verification system is designed to prevent impersonation on the platform (Photo credit: X)

X, formerly known as Twitter, has partnered with Israel-based Au10tix to launch a new government ID-based account verification system for its paid users. The move aims to prevent impersonation and provide benefits such as "prioritized support." However, as per X's support page for verification, ID verification is currently unavailable in the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA), and the United Kingdom due to stringent data protection laws.

Enhanced security measures to combat impersonation

X's new ID-based verification system is designed to prevent impersonation on the platform. The company may also explore additional measures such as ensuring users have access to age-appropriate content and protecting against malicious accounts and spam to maintain the integrity of the platform. Users who complete the verification process will have a note on their profile page indicating their government ID was verified.

Prioritized support and perks for verified users

Paid users who undergo the ID-based verification process will receive "prioritized support from X Services." In the future, X plans to expedite the review process for checkmarks if a user verifies themselves using a government-issued ID. Additionally, they will be able to make frequent changes to their names, usernames, or profile photos without losing the checkmark.

Data privacy concerns surround the new system

The new ID-based verification system has certain limitations and concerns. The pop-up for ID verification indicates that Au10tix could store this data for up to 30 days. Moreover, the company is currently offering ID-based verification for paid users only, which may not be fair to all users. The new system also raises concerns about data privacy and security, especially since X has the ability to capture users' biometric data, education, and job history.

