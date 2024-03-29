Next Article

Han So-hee apologizes for social-media drama involving Hyeri, Ryu Jun-yeol

By Aikantik Bag 02:38 pm Mar 29, 202402:38 pm

What's the story South Korean actor Han So-hee recently found herself embroiled in a social media controversy. The uproar was sparked by an Instagram post where she addressed rumors about her relationship with fellow actor Ryu Jun-yeol. In the detailed post made on Friday, she also responded to earlier comments allegedly targeting his former partner, Hyeri.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Korean content has become a hotcake for some years now and K-drama stars enjoy a huge fan following globally. The recent social media fiasco pertaining to the lives of these three actors has raised eyebrows among netizens. They have voiced their opinions on social media too. As fans seek clarity, Han's post is likely to act as a closure for her followers.

Timeline

Han clarified the relationship timeline with Ryu

In her post, Han clarified the timeline of her relationship with Ryu. She stated that their first encounter was at his photo exhibition in November 2023. "That was exactly the first time we met," she firmly stated, dismissing rumors of any prior acquaintance or contact with Ryu. She confirmed that Ryu and Hyeri ended their relationship last year.

Controversy

Han penned a detailed note on the fiasco

Han also addressed rumors of "transfer love," a term used to describe starting a new relationship before ending the previous one. However, she questioned Hyeri's reaction to her ex-boyfriend's new relationship, asking why she transformed the content of a text message into one full of lingering attachment, thereby labeling Ryu's new romantic relationship as "transfer love."

Response

Han's agency responded on the recent post

Shortly after posting her message, Han removed it and issued an apology for her impatience. Despite its brief presence online, the post quickly circulated across various social media platforms. Han agency, 9ato Entertainment, responded to the situation with a brief statement. The agency stated, "We have no statements to give. We're sorry."

Apology

Hyeri apologized for the social media clash some days back

A few days back, Hyeri also penned an apology note for her social media posts. She wrote, "I think I failed to consider the ripple effects that each of my minor actions could have. I sincerely apologize to anyone who was harmed because of me." Hyeri explained that she did not initially provide an explanation for her actions because she believed their conversations were overly personal.