OTT: 'A Killer Paradox' ranks 4th globally among Netflix shows

By Aikantik Bag 02:30 pm Feb 12, 202402:30 pm

What's the story A Killer Paradox, the thrilling Netflix series based on Kkomabi's webtoon, has climbed to fourth place among Netflix TV shows with 354 points, as reported by FlixPatrol. The captivating series has topped the charts in 11 countries, including South Korea, Bangladesh, Hungary, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The gripping storyline follows an ordinary man who unintentionally becomes a murderer and the tenacious detective hot on his trail.

Details

Cast and crew of the series

Directed by the talented Lee Chang-hee, known for Strangers from Hell and The Vanished Night, A Killer Paradox has been lauded for its imaginative world, intriguing characters, and witty comic elements. The series stars Choi Woo-sik as Lee Tang, a college student who gains the power to detect evil after an accidental murder, Son Suk-goo as the intuitive and instinctive Detective Jangnam, and Lee Hee-jun as the enigmatic pursuer Songchon.

