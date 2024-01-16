'Better Call Saul' ends award season run with no Emmys

'Better Call Saul' ends award season run with no Emmys

'Better Call Saul' fails to win an Emmy after 53 nominations

Showbiz is a weird business. There are times when cult work does not get adequate recognition and a similar thing happened with the Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul. Despite earning 53 Emmy nods over its six seasons, the series did not secure a single win. The show's final season received seven nominations at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, including Best Actor in a Drama Series and Best Drama Series.

Rhea Seehorn's thoughts on Emmy snub

Rhea Seehorn, a Better Call Saul actor nominated for supporting actor in a drama series, discussed the Emmy snub with The Hollywood Reporter. She stated, "I think at this point, we all truly feel proud of the work we created and [co-creator, finale writer-director] Peter Gould, even if I wasn't on this show, nailed the final season and the finale and that's a really hard thing to do." In comparison, Breaking Bad took home 16 Emmys during its tenure.

Other biggies with zero wins

Better Call Saul wasn't the sole multiple nominee to leave the Emmys empty-handed. Ted Lasso, a 21-time nominee and previous Emmy favorite, did not win any awards during the main event this time. The Last of Us, which had the second-highest number of nominations, also went home without any wins. However, both shows did receive awards at the Creative Arts Emmys. Other top nominees left out during the main event included Wednesday, Barry, and Only Murders in the Building.