Dec 25, 2023

In the flourishing era of streaming, K-dramas continued to captivate audiences in 2023, with Disney+ emerging as a major OTT destination. While Netflix also remained a strong contender, the growing competition promises a brighter future for K-content creators and avid consumers. From heartwarming, lighthearted rom-com dramas to revenge-fueled narratives, here's our selection of the best K-dramas of this year, ranked from good to great.

'Celebrity,' 'Doona!'

Audacious, scandalous, and scintillating perfectly describe Netflix's Celebrity. Park Gyu-young shines as a woman navigating hardships after her family's financial downfall, emerging as an online influencer. Her journey unfolds as she strives to claim the title of the next "hottest celebrity." Meanwhile, Bae Suzy's Doona! emerged as one of the top K-dramas of 2023. It explores the trials and tribulations faced by idols.

'Daily Dose of Sunshine,' 'Moving'

Daily Dose of Sunshine, a comforting drama within the confines of a psychiatric ward, follows Jung Da-eun, a nurse navigating a psychiatric ward. Balancing heartwarming and heart-wrenching moments, the series compassionately addresses the challenges faced by individuals fighting mental health issues. In parallel, Moving—inspired by Kang Full's eponymous webtoon—entwines family drama, espionage, and superpowers, spanning three decades in a soulful narrative tapestry.

'Mask Girl,' 'Destined With You'

Mask Girl captivates viewers with its unpredictable narrative. The series consistently intrigues with its zigzagging style, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. On the other hand, Destined With You is a magical K-drama. Lawyer Shin-yu—cursed with misfortune—crosses paths with Hong-jo, an ordinary civil servant who holds the key to breaking it. As their worlds collide, whispers of past lives create a mystery.

'My Demon,' 'Twinkling Watermelon'

Another recent standout, My Demon, is making waves on the charts. The series follows Do Do-Hee (Kim You-Jung)—the Future Group successor—known for her cynical view on love. In an unexpected twist, she enters a contract marriage with the demon Jeong Gu-Won (Song Kang). On a different note, Twinkling Watermelon unfolds as a heartwarming coming-of-age K-drama, exploring themes of friendship, love, family, and time travel.

'Crash Course in Romance,' 'A Time Called You'

Crash Course in Romance serves as the perfect comfort drama, offering escape after a long day. Meanwhile, A Time Called You stands out as a rollercoaster journey across decades, entangling the lives of modern-day Han Jun-hee and 1990s schoolgirl Kwon Min-ju. A remake of the Taiwanese series Someday Or One Day, it solidifies its place as one of the best K-dramas of 2023.