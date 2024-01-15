OTT: Prabhas's 'Salaar' to premiere on Netflix



By Aikantik Bag 04:52 pm Jan 15, 202404:52 pm

'Salaar' is running in theaters now

Rebel Star Prabhas is back with a much-needed bang! Yes, with the humongous success of Salaar, the actor has strengthened his ground at the box office. The film is having a helluva journey and fans have loved their favorite actor's performance in the actioner. The makers have now divulged details of its OTT premiere and we have got you covered!

More about the OTT release

The Prashanth Neel directorial is set for premiere on the OTT giant Netflix after its theatrical run. The OTT platform announced the same on their social media. The caption read, "The people of Khansaar can begin their celebrations. Their Salaar has returned to his kingdom. #Salaar is coming soon on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as a post theatrical release!"

