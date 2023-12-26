OTT: 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is now streaming

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films is known for producing contemporary dramas with relatable content on human instincts. The buddy drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is its newest project. Since its announcement, the Arjun Varain Singh directorial has been in the buzz, and it finally premiered on the OTT platform Netflix on Tuesday. This heartfelt film is perfect for watching with friends!

More about the film

The film revolves around three Generation Z kids—played by Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday—and how their lives are influenced by social media. The film has been receiving decent reviews and is a good light-hearted watch. The cast also includes Kalki Kanmani, Vijay Maurya, and Sanat Sawant, among others. The story is written by Akhtar, Kagti, and Singh.

