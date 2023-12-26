Big Bang's Daesung eyes March 2024 comeback: Report

Big Bang's Daesung to release new work in March 2024

Here's some exciting news for K-pop fans! Daesung, a member of the Korean boyband Big Bang, is gearing up for his much-awaited comeback in March 2024! Several reports revealed the multitalented artist is working on a mini or full album in both Korean and Japanese languages. More details are expected to be unveiled soon as fans of the popular group eagerly await Daesung's return to the music arena.

Anticipation and Daesung's recent release

Even before his full-fledged comeback, Daesung has already delighted fans with a special single, called Flow, released on December 18. This track highlights his exceptional vocal skills and has earned praise from both fans and critics. As a crucial member of one of South Korea's most successful and influential groups, his comeback is expected to create a buzz among fans and fellow artists alike. The singer also announced his solo concert tour in Japan, D's Is Me, starting in April.

Concert tour details are here