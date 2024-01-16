Israel-Hamas War: Noah Schnapp says his thoughts have been 'misconstrued'

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

Israel-Hamas War: Noah Schnapp says his thoughts have been 'misconstrued'

By Tanvi Gupta 06:24 pm Jan 16, 202406:24 pm

Noah Schnapp speaks out on social media backlash over Israel-Hamas stance

Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp has been facing criticism for his comments on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The backlash intensified as social media users alleged Schnapp liked a video mocking Palestinian victims, and a clip surfaced where he had stickers, reading, "Zionism is sexy." To clear the air, Schnapp took to TikTok, expressing that his views were misunderstood. He stated he desired peace and safety for all innocent people.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

In October 2023, Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, initiated an attack on Israel, resulting in the deaths of over 1,400 people, primarily civilians. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded by declaring war on Hamas and imposing a blockade on the Gaza Strip. Per reports, the conflict has so far claimed over 20,000 Palestinian lives, prompting global calls for a ceasefire between the two opposing sides.

3/6

'My beliefs have been so far misconstrued'

In the recent video, Schnapp stated, "I feel like my thoughts and beliefs have been so far misconstrued from anything even close to what I believe and I wanted to just state from my heart how I feel." "I've had many open discussions with friends from Palestine standing in background, and I think those are very important conversations to have and I've learned a lot."

4/6

This is what Schnapp posted after the war broke out

Shortly after the war broke out, Schnapp—who is a Jewish American—posted a statement on his Instagram calling out his followers for "commenting on his account in celebration of the attack." His since-deleted post read: "As a Jewish American, I am afraid." "Afraid for my brothers and sisters in Israel, who have been senselessly attacked by Hamas. I am truly heartbroken to see the brutal murders of innocent children, women, and soldiers fighting to defend themselves."

5/6

Fans demanded boycott of 'Stranger Things' Season 5

Fans urged a boycott of the show's fifth and final season after the video of Schnapp with pro-Zionist stickers went viral. The video showed the actor smiling and laughing while his friends held up stickers reading "Zionism is sexy" and "Hamas is ISIS." One user claimed, "Schnapp should not be allowed to get away after wholeheartedly endorsing a genocide." Others echoed this sentiment.

6/6

Schnapp is not the only recent subject of backlash

Schnapp's recent controversy is part of a broader trend in Hollywood. In November, actor Melissa Barrera was dismissed from the cast of Scream 7 for a pro-Palestinian social media post. Academy Award-winner Susan Sarandon was dropped from her talent agency due to comments made at a pro-Palestinian rally on Jewish persecution. As of now, Netflix has not officially announced Schnapp's involvement in the upcoming season, but he did appear in a table-read image shared by the writers.