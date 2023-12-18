'4km long': Israel discovers 'biggest' Hamas tunnel near Gaza border

'4km long': Israel discovers 'biggest' Hamas tunnel near Gaza border

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:40 pm Dec 18, 2023

Israel uncovers 'biggest' Hamas tunnel near Gaza border with 4km long network

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced that it discovered an unusually large concrete and iron-girded tunnel built by the Palestinian terror group Hamas. It claimed the tunnel, measuring over four kilometers, was designed to carry carloads of the outfit's fighters from Gaza right up to the Israeli border. Located approximately 400 meters (1,310 feet) from the Erez Crossing between Gaza and Israel, it is being termed the "biggest" Hamas tunnel found by the Israeli military so far.

Why does this story matter?

The conflict in Hamas-controlled Gaza began on October 7, after the Palestinian terrorist group killed nearly 1,200 Israelis and took 240 hostages during its cross-border attacks on the Jewish nation. Israel responded by launching a multi-pronged military operation in the strip, killing over 19,000 Palestinians so far. The ongoing war between Hamas and Israel in Gaza has also caused a major humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas built tunnel to target Erez crossing: Israeli army spokesman

Regarding the discovery, IDF chief spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the tunnel stretches over four kilometers and is long enough to reach northern Gaza City from the border. Though he claimed that the tunnel was "meant to target the (Erez) crossing," Hagari did not specify whether the terrorist group used it during the October 7 attacks. Meanwhile, Hamas is yet to respond to the reports on the IDF's tunnel discovery in Gaza.

Tunnel details and construction

Hagari further revealed, "Millions of dollars were invested in this tunnel. It took years to build this tunnel... Vehicles could drive through." Moreover, vertical shafts were reportedly seen within the tunnel, which, Hagari said, suggested it is part of a larger network. The IDF also shared a video with reporters that reportedly showed Mohammed Sinwar, the brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and a top operative of the group, driving through the tunnel.

Check out visuals of Hamas tunnel near Erez crossing

IDF recently killed 3 hostages in Gaza by 'mistake'

Separately, in a recent tragedy, the IDF said on Saturday that its troops accidentally shot and killed three hostages held by Hamas during a ground operation in Gaza. Adding the incident was under investigation, the IDF expressed "deep remorse over the tragic incident" and conveyed "heartfelt condolences" to the affected families. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "This is an unbearable tragedy." Currently, more than 100 hostages are in captivity in Hamas-controlled Gaza.