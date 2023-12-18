Pakistan: Dawood Ibrahim reportedly poisoned, admitted to Karachi hospital

Dec 18, 2023

Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has reportedly been hospitalized in Pakistan's Karachi due to a severe health complication. According to several reports, the 67-year-old was taken to the hospital after he was allegedly poisoned. However, there is no official confirmation of the same. Reports quoting sources also claimed that he had been in the hospital for two days as of Monday.

Why does this story matter?

Known as the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai blasts, Dawood has allegedly been in Pakistan for several decades now. In one of the deadliest terrorist attacks ever, the series of bombings in the Maharashtra capital claimed the lives of more than 250 people and left at least 1,400 injured three decades ago. Per Indian authorities, the 67-year-old is believed to be living in Karachi's upmarket Clifton area. But Islamabad has repeatedly denied his presence in the country.

Ibrahim's treatment at Karachi hospital

Reportedly, Obrahim is being kept under tight security at the Karachi hospital. While the underworld don is reportedly the only patient on his floor, only his close family members and top hospital authorities have been allowed access to it. Back in India, the Mumbai Police has reportedly been attempting to acquire further details on the hospitalization of Ibrahim from his relatives like Sajid Wagle and Alishah Parkar. They are both his nephews.

Know about underworld don's alleged whereabouts

It is worth recalling that Alishah told the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in January that Ibrahim has been living in Karachi. The son of Ibrahim's sister, Haseena Parker, he also revealed that the fugitive don has gotten married for the second time in Pakistan. Separately, the Indian counter-terrorism law enforcement agency also claimed in its chargesheet against Ibrahim that he and his top aides control the Karachi airport.

Ibrahim's criminal activities and terror links

As per the 10th edition of the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) released this year, Ibrahim and his D-Company still handle numerous criminal activities in Mumbai. These include trafficking arms and drugs besides counterfeiting cultural products, among others. Furthermore, the report claimed that the criminal outfit has strong links with global terrorist groups, including al-Qaeda, and has set up a special unit to create fear in Indians by attacking prominent personalities.