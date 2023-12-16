Iran executes Mossad agent accused of spying for Israel

By Chanshimla Varah 05:47 pm Dec 16, 202305:47 pm

An agent of Israel's Mossad intelligence service was executed on Saturday in Iran

Authorities in Iran have executed a Mossad agent who was allegedly acting as a spy for Israel, Iranian media reported on Saturday. The person's identity remains undisclosed, but he was charged with communicating with foreign services, specifically Mossad, and sharing classified information. The execution occurred in Zahedan prison. In April 2022, Iranian intelligence authorities arrested three people they claimed belonged to a Mossad-linked group. It is unclear whether the person executed was one of them.

Accusations and arrests

Iran claimed the accused allegedly provided classified information to a "Mossad officer" with the goal of "propaganda for groups and organizations opposed to the Islamic Republic." However, it didn't specify where the alleged handover occurred or when the person was arrested, but IRNA reported that an appeal had been denied. The execution comes at a time when tensions in the region—particularly between Iran and Israel—are extremely high due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which is backed by Tehran.

Ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel

Iran, which has the largest number of executions, occasionally announces the detention of people it claims are spying for foreign countries such as the United States and Israel. In December, the Islamic Republic executed four people accused of working with Israel's intelligence services. Iran is one of the few countries that does not recognize Israel and supports anti-Israeli armed groups across the region, including Hezbollah and Hamas.

A little on Mossad

Mossad, Israel's intelligence service, is the second-largest espionage agency in the West after the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). It is responsible for overseas intelligence gathering, intelligence analysis, and covert operations. It is one of the three major intelligence organizations in Israel, along with Aman (military intelligence) and Shin Bet (internal security). In international intelligence circles, the Mossad is legendary for being behind some of the most daring covert operations of the last century.