Indian-American lawmakers warn Pannun murder plot could 'significantly damage' ties

1/6

World 3 min read

Indian-American lawmakers warn Pannun murder plot could 'significantly damage' ties

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:04 am Dec 16, 202311:04 am

US lawmakers have issued a warning to India over Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's assassination plot

Several Indian-American members of the United States (US) Congress have expressed concern over the alleged plot by an Indian official to assassinate Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is a US citizen. In a joint statement, the lawmakers—Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Shri Thanedar—said this could cause potential "significant damage" to the India-US relationship if proper accountability is not ensured. They claimed to have received a classified briefing on the allegations against Indian national Nikhil Gupta.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

The Financial Times reported that the US foiled an attack on Pannun on its soil and raised concern about India's potential involvement in the plot. Following this, India reportedly appointed a committee to probe the case. Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic on June 30 and is awaiting extradition to the US. His arrest came days after the murder of another Khalistani separatist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Canada, which has also accused India of being involved in Nijjar's killing.

3/6

Lawmakers demand accountability, thorough investigation

The Indian-American legislators welcomed India's decision to set up an inquiry committee. However, they stressed the importance of a thorough investigation, holding those responsible accountable, including Indian government officials, and ensuring such incidents do not recur. They warned that the bilateral relationship between India and the US could be seriously impacted without proper accountability. The statement highlighted their concern that "the actions outlined in the indictment could, if not appropriately addressed, cause significant damage to this very consequential partnership."

4/6

Know about alleged Pannun murder plot

According to reports, Gupta was indicted by US federal prosecutors last month for attempting to hire a hitman to assassinate Sikh separatist Pannun, who serves as "general counsel" for Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). SFJ is a Sikh separatist group banned by India as a terror organization. The indictment claimed that an unnamed Indian government official ('CC-1') recruited Gupta to orchestrate the conspiracy. Gupta is currently in the Czech Republic, where he faces extradition proceedings initiated by the US.

5/6

US charged Gupta with murder-for-hire, conspiracy

US prosecutors said that the Indian official enlisted Gupta and then directed him to hire a hitman to murder Pannun and others. However, the hitman was an undercover US law enforcement officer. The indictment also said that Gupta asked the hitman to "calm everything" for 10 days during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US from June 21 to 23. It alleged a link between the purported plot to kill Pannun and Nijjar.

6/6

Forced to eat beef: Gupta seeks release

Meanwhile, Gupta has filed a Habeas Corpus petition in the Supreme Court of India seeking the Indian government's intervention for his release. He claimed he was forced to eat beef and pork in jail, violating his religious beliefs as a devout Hindu and vegetarian. Gupta, reportedly a Delhi-based businessman, also alleged that he was denied consular access, the right to contact his family, and legal representation. He is currently detained in Prague.