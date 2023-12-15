Forced to eat beef: Pannun's alleged assassination plotter seeks release

By Prateek Talukdar 06:03 pm Dec 15, 202306:03 pm

Nikhil Gupta has filed a plea in the SC seeking the Indian government's intervention for his release

Nikhil Gupta, an Indian imprisoned in the Czech Republic, has filed a Habeas Corpus petition in the Supreme Court seeking the Indian government's intervention for his release. He was arrested for allegedly planning to assassinate Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Gupta claimed he was forced to eat beef and pork in jail, violating his religious beliefs as a devout Hindu and vegetarian. He also alleged that he was denied consular access, the right to contact his family, and legal representation.

Why does this story matter?

The Financial Times reported that the United States (US) foiled an attack on Pannun on its soil and raised concern about India's potential involvement in the plot. Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic on June 30 and is awaiting extradition to the US. Gupta's arrest came days after the murder of another Khalistani separatist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Canada, which has also accused India of being involved in Nijjar's killing.

Arrest marked by irregularities, no formal warrant presented

The petition, filed through a family member, argues that Gupta's arrest was marked by irregularities, such as the absence of a formal arrest warrant and apprehension by self-proclaimed US agents instead of local Czech authorities. Gupta has been jailed for over 150 days. Last month, US federal prosecutors charged Gupta with conspiring with an Indian intelligence officer in a failed plot to kill Pannun, a US and Canadian citizen.

Irresponsible reporting jeopardizing safety: Gupta

Gupta is currently detained in Prague. His petition also said that the recent leaks of confidential information about his case in New York and irresponsible reporting have put his life and well-being at risk, both in the Czech Republic and for his family in Delhi. Gupta is reportedly a Delhi-based businessman. The indictment claimed that the Gujarat Police dropped criminal charges against Gupta at the behest of the accused intelligence official who recruited him.

US charged Gupta with murder-for-hire, conspiracy

According to US federal prosecutors, the Indian official enlisted Gupta and then directed him to hire a hitman to murder Pannun and others. However, the hitman was an undercover US law enforcement officer. The indictment also said that Gupta asked the hitman to "calm everything" for 10 days during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US from June 21 to 23. It alleged a link between the purported plot to kill Pannun and Nijjar.

Gupta's extradition proceedings underway

Vladimir Repka, a spokesperson for the Czech Ministry of Justice, said Gupta faces murder-for-hire charges and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, each carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years of imprisonment. Although the Municipal Public Prosecution Office in Prague has deemed Gupta's extradition admissible, the decision is not yet legally binding. India has formed a high-level committee to probe the allegations raised by the US, which it said were regarding a nexus between organized criminals, gun runners, and terrorists.