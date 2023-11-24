US: 26-year-old Indian student shot dead in Ohio

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:35 am Nov 24, 202311:35 am

Indian PhD scholar shot dead inside car in Ohio

A 26-year-old Indian doctoral student at the University of Cincinnati died after being shot inside a car in the state of Ohio in the United States (US). Aaditya Adlakha, a Ph.D. student, was shot on November 9 and died on November 18 at the university's medical center, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office confirmed. The reason for the attack is unknown, and no arrests have been made since the incident.

Victim found shot inside vehicle by cops

The Cincinnati Police found the victim shot inside a vehicle that had crashed into a wall at the Western Hills Viaduct. Adlakha's car was hit several times, with at least three bullet holes in the driver's side window. Locals also reported hearing gunfire in the area on November 9 around 6:20am. Adlakha was shifted to the UC Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition for several days before he was pronounced dead.

All you need to know about student

Adlakha reportedly came to Cincinnati from north India to continue pursuing his education in medicine. The late 26-year-old student received his bachelor's degree in Zoology from Ramjas College of the University of Delhi in 2018. He received his master's degree in physiology from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, in 2020.

University official reacts to Adlakha's 'tragic' death

Speaking to local media, the university's Senior Vice President for Health Affairs and Dean, Andrew Filak, said Adlakha "was much-loved, exceedingly kind, humorous, and intelligent." "Those who knew him, along with fellow students and others who may not have had the fortune to have met Aaditya, may experience a wide variety of reactions, which are understandable and expected," he reportedly said.

Another Indian student killed in Indiana

This incident happened just a few days after a 24-year-old Indian student was stabbed at a US fitness center and died on November 8 from the injuries he suffered during the attack. The victim, Varun Raj Pucha, a computer science student at Indiana's Valparaiso University, was stabbed in the head by one Jordan Andrade for finding him a "little weird." The accused was charged with aggravated battery and attempted murder.