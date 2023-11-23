Everything you should know about next Dutch PM Geert Wilders

By Riya Baibhawi 07:18 pm Nov 23, 202307:18 pm

Geert Wilders has drawn criticism for his anti-Islam remarks

Geert Wilders, leader of the Netherlands' far-right Party for Freedom (PVV), is set to secure a remarkable victory in the Dutch elections. His party won 37 seats out of 150 parliamentary seats on Wednesday. Wilders' main rival, former European Union Commissioner Frans Timmermans, whose Green/Left coalition came in second, has ruled out cooperation. It is yet not clear whether Wilders will be able to garner the required backing of a broad coalition to form a functional government.

What do we know about Wilders' personal life

Wilders was born on September 6, 1963, in the border town of Venlo. He was raised a Roman Catholic, lived in Israel, and traveled through the Middle East. It was during this time in his childhood that he reportedly started to develop Islamophobic views. His father worked as a manager at a printing company, while his mother was a housewife. His upbringing in a conservative environment is also said to have shaped his perspectives and ideologies.

Wilders' education and his political career

The Dutch leader worked in the health insurance and social services sectors before entering politics. His political career began in 1990 when he joined the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), where he worked as a speechwriter. He also served as a parliamentary assistant to Frits Bolkestein from 1990 to 1998. He has served as a member of the Dutch House of Representatives since 1998. He left VVD in 2004, and two years later, he founded PVV.

Winders' campaign focuses on curtailing immigration

The far-right populist leader has been focused on curbing immigration to the Netherlands by proposing border closures and deportations of illegal immigrants. In his victory speech on Wednesday, the 60-year-old leader emphasized that "the Dutch hope that the people can get their country back and that we will ensure that the tsunami of asylum-seekers and immigration is reduced." Wilders also declared during an election day debate that "the Netherlands can't take it anymore."

Anti-Islamist stance and controversial remarks

In the past, Wilders faced criticism and protests for his anti-Islam views, including calling the Prophet Muhammad a "pedophile" and Islam a "fascist ideology" and "backward religion." He has also advocated for banning mosques and the Quran in the country. However, he recently softened some of his more extreme positions on Islam, stating that there are more pressing priorities to address. On election night, Wilders clarified, "We are not going to talk about mosques, Qurans, and Islamic schools."

Euroskepticism and Nexit referendum

Euroskepticism and the Netherlands' exit from the European Union (EU)—Nexit—have been the core planks of his electoral campaign. Wilders appealed to Dutch voters by proposing a referendum on leaving the EU. A Wilders-led government could pose challenges for Brussels, as policies related to climate action, EU reform, and even weapons for Ukraine could be up for debate and reversal under his leadership. Euroskepticism is a political position that criticizes the EU and European integration.

Wilders' support for Nupur Sharma over remarks on Prophet Muhammad

In October 2022, he blatantly expressed support for now-ousted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma for her offensive remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Notably, in 2009, Wilders was barred from entering London. He wanted to show his short film Fitna, which criticizes the Quran as a "fascist book," at the House of Lords. He has been under police protection since 2004 and has been targetted by protesters for his remarks against Moroccans, wherein he labeled them as "scum."

