Chennai oil spill triggers health issues among residents after flood

By Prateek Talukdar 05:36 pm Dec 15, 202305:36 pm

A huge quantity of oil allegedly leaked from the CPCL refinery around a week ago

Thousands of people have been affected by a crude oil spill in Ennore—located 25km from Chennai in Tamil Nadu—triggered by Cyclone Michaung. Even weeks after the storm, the spillage's terrible ecological impact is still being felt. A huge quantity of oil allegedly leaked from the government-owned Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited's (CPCL) refinery in Chennai's Manali around a week ago. Residents are now struggling to remove the spillage from the ecologically sensitive Ennore Creek while also dealing with several health issues.

Why does this story matter?

Oil spills are said to be the worst ecological disasters. The spill occurred as torrential rains induced by the cyclone triggered floods in Chennai, reportedly causing damages to the tune of Rs. 11,000 crore. The floodwater entered the CPCL refinery, causing the spill to spread across 20 square kilometers. Satellite images from the European Space Agency (ESA)'s Copernicus Sentinel Program reveal the oil spill moving through Ennore Creek and into the Bay of Bengal.

Damages and health effects of the oil spill

People have been trying to clean oil stains from their homes, losing electronic appliances and documents in the process. Vehicles and streets in the area also show traces of oil. Thousands of fishermen have been unable to fish because of the oil's odor in their catch. Hundreds of fish, prawns, and crabs have been found dead in the Kosasthalaiyar River. Residents have reported burning sensations in their eyes, itching in their hands and legs, and giddiness since the oil spill.

CPCL and TNPCB blame each other

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) identified inadequate stormwater management at CPCL as the cause of the oil spill amid floods triggered by the cyclone. However, CPCL blamed TNPCB for an incomplete report in a National Green Tribunal (NGT) case. It said there was no pipeline leak. Fishermen recruited by the CPCL to clean up the spillage were seen trying to clear it using mugs without protective gear. Environmental experts blamed both for underplaying the risk.

Government response and cleanup efforts

The Tamil Nadu government, in coordination with the Indian Coast Guard, is spearheading efforts to address the oil spill situation. Helicopter sorties have been deployed to spray Oil Spill Dispersants (OSD) over the affected area, and compensation is being offered to affected families. The government has deployed gully sucker machines in Ennore Creek with specialized oil cleaning agencies to remove floating oil and oil-controlling booms to contain the oil at some locations.

Previous oil spill incident in Ennore

This is not the first oil spill in Ennore, a hub of petrochemical industries. In 2017, an oil spill occurred outside the Kamarajar Port when an outbound empty tanker BW Maple collided with an inbound loaded oil tanker Dawn Kanchipuram. The port authority initially claimed there was no damage to the environment or casualties, but by afternoon, oil spill sheen was visible with dead turtles washing ashore and residents of nearby coastal areas reporting a strong smell of oil.

NGT fined Oil India Rs. 25 crore for Baghjan fire

Considering the ecological impact, oil spills attract hefty fines and even jail terms. In 2020, the NGT slapped an interim penalty of Rs. 25 crore on Oil India Limited, a public sector undertaking (PSU), for failing to stop the fire in Assam's Baghjan oil field. The fire lasted for five months and caused such destruction that the Assam government's report said it would take over 10 years even for partial recovery.