India

IIT Madras student found dead, 4th suspected suicide this year

IIT Madras student found dead, 4th suspected suicide this year

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 22, 2023, 12:55 pm 2 min read

The deceased was a native of Madhya Pradesh (Representational image)

A 20-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras in Tamil Nadu's Chennai was found dead in his hostel room on Friday, reported Indian Express. The deceased, Kedar Suresh, hailed from Madhya Pradesh and was in his second year of B.Tech Chemical Engineering. The suspected case of suicide marks the fourth such incident in the college this year.

Suresh was found hanging from ceiling fan

According to reports, Suresh's room was found to be locked from the inside for several hours. He was also not answering phone calls, following which his friends informed the hostel warden. Eventually, the police were alerted and the door was broken open. Suresh was found hanging from a ceiling fan and a case was registered at the Kotturpuram Police Station.

4 alleged suicide cases on campus in 2023

Before Suresh's alleged suicide, a research scholar was found dead on the campus on March 31. On March 14, a third-year B.Tech student was found dead in his hostel room. Another Ph.D. student from the college allegedly died by suicide in February. In March, the Ministry of Education informed the Parliament that 33 students have died by suicide across the IITs since 2018.

Please seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation's contact number is 18602662345, along with the WhatsApp number +91 9999666555