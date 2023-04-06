India

3 men arrested for biting off snake's head, filming it

3 men arrested for biting off snake's head, filming it

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 06, 2023, 06:12 pm 1 min read

The trio has been booked under the Section of harassing and killing wild animals (Representational image)

Three men from Chennai's Arakkonam were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly biting off a live snake's head and posting the incident's video on social media. Per India Today, the accused, Mohan, Santosh, and Surya, are all residents of Kainoor. Notably, the video prompted environmental activists to alert the Wildlife Crime Control authorities, following which the accused were apprehended.

Youth bit off snake's head for 'revenge'

According to reports, the video shows Mohan playing with a three-foot-long water snake. In the clip, he says that the snake bit his hand and he will take revenge. Mohan then bites off the snake's head and throws its body on the road. The three men also filmed the bleeding body of the snake and laughed off the incident.

Case registered against the accused trio

After the video went viral on social media, the Forest Department of Tamil Nadu forwarded the information to Arcot Ranger Saravanan Babu, who nabbed the accused trio. They have been booked under the Section of harassing and killing wild animals. Meanwhile, an interrogation regarding the incident is underway, as per reports.