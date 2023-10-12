2 alleged associates of Khalistani terrorist group arrested in Delhi

By Snehadri Sarkar 04:07 pm Oct 12, 202304:07 pm

Delhi: 2 shooters of Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla Gang arrested

The Delhi Police Special Cell apprehended two associates of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terrorist Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala, in Delhi based on secret information, according to the news agency ANI on Thursday. The duo, identified as Krishan Kumar and Gajendra, were apprehended shortly after allegedly engaging in a shootout with the police on Outer Ring Road in the national capital on Wednesday night.

Details on encounter between police, accused duo

A police team intercepted the duo on Outer Ring Road and reportedly asked them to surrender when Krishan suddenly fired one round at the unit, and Gajendra pulled out a live hand grenade from his bag. However, the police allegedly managed to overpower the associates of the Khalistiani terrorist gang and stopped Gajendra from pulling the safety pin of the grenade.

Police recovered grenade, pistol from duo: Report

Police officials confirmed that they recovered a pistol, one live hand grenade, and five live cartridges from them. While the police have filed a case under all relevant sections of the law against both the accused, a probe is also underway.

Recent terror work of Arsh Dala in Punjab

News 18 reported that the duo was also involved in the recent killing of Congress leader and Ajitwal village's block President Baljinder Singh Balli in Punjab. The Congress leader was shot twice last month by two assailants who came on a motorcycle. Arsh Dala, allegedly hiding in Canada, claimed responsibility for the assassination on Facebook just hours after the attack.

NIA's recent crackdown on Khalistani terrorists

Two other close aides of the Khalistani terrorist, brothers Manpreet Singh Peeta and Mandeep, were deported to India from the Philippines in August and were later arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). As per ABP News, this came only a few days after the NIA successfully extradited Sachin, the cousin of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and an accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, from Azerbaijan to India.

Ongoing India-Canada row over Khalistani terrorist's murder

It is worth noting that Thursday's development comes at a time when India and Canada's diplomatic ties are at an all-time low due to the activities of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada. The situation took a turn for the worst when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged last month that the Indian government played a part in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. New Delhi trashed Trudeau's allegations and called them "politically motivated."