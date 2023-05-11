India

Amritsar: Third blast reported near Golden Temple, suspects nabbed

Another blast was reported near Amritsar's Golden Temple, third one since Saturday

A low-intensity blast was reported in the early hours of Thursday on Heritage Street near the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, for the third time since last Saturday. Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the explosion. Reportedly, some pamphlets were also recovered from the blast site that was reportedly thrown by a suspect who has admitted to carrying out all three blasts.

The explosion was reported around 12:30am in Galiara, the park around the Harmandir Sahib, just behind the Guru Ram Dass Inn. In CCTV footage, the primary suspect can be seen throwing the bomb into Galiara from the inn's second floor. Meanwhile, The Indian Express reported that the suspect had gone to the inn's common washroom and threw the bomb from a window.

"A loud sound was heard at around 12.15-12.30am, there's a possibility that it could be another explosion. It's being verified and is yet to be confirmed. Suspects are being rounded up, probe on," Commissioner of Police Naunihal Singh told ANI. As per reports, the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) is also set to hold a press conference on Thursday at 11:00am.

Right after the blast, the police reached the site and apprehended three individuals, including the man who threw the bomb and another one who was reportedly staying at the inn with his wife. During the initial probe, the suspect reportedly informed the cops that he belonged to no organization and wanted to make the government listen to his demands.

Previously, two separate blasts rocked Amritsar, Punjab, in nearly 24 hours. The first blast took place on Heritage Street on Saturday night, where one person was injured during the explosion and the glass facades of a few buildings were damaged. The second blast occurred on Monday morning, and one more individual was allegedly injured.