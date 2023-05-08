India

Amritsar: Explosion near Golden Temple, second one in 24 hours

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 08, 2023, 10:56 am 1 min read

Second explosion near Golden Temple in Amritsar

A second blast reportedly took place on Monday morning at Heritage Street near the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar, just hours after an individual was injured in a similar explosion at the same spot. As per reports, the blast happened at around 6:30am. This is also the second crude bomb explosion in the Golden Temple vicinity in the past 24 hours.

One person sustained minor injury in blast: ADCP Singh

"We are verifying. The situation is normal here. Anti-sabotage, Bomb Squad, and FSL teams are here. One person has received a minor injury in the leg," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Mehtab Singh told the news agency ANI. Furthermore, reports also confirmed that a bomb squad and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team have reached the blast site.

Visuals from blast site