India-US to finalize MQ-9B Predator drone deal by March 2024

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:03 pm Nov 27, 202306:03 pm

The estimated procurement cost will be around $3 billion

India is set to secure a significant deal for 31 armed MQ-9B Predator drones from the US by March next year. This will be subject to approval for the same from the US Congress in the coming weeks. These long-lasting "hunter-killer" drones will boost the Indian armed forces' surveillance capabilities, particularly along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Final negotiations and procurement process

Final negotiations between US and Indian officials will take place after Washington addresses India's Letter of Request (LoR) for drone acquisition from US defense giant General Atomics (GA). The estimated procurement cost is around $3 billion, with the final price to be determined during negotiations. The deal will involve the Indian government and American authorities, with the Pentagon informing General Atomics of the Indian armed forces' needs.

Distribution of drones among Indian armed forces

The versatile Sea Guardian drones are sought for their capabilities in maritime surveillance, over-the-horizon targeting, and anti-submarine warfare. The Indian Navy will receive 15 Sea Guardian drones, while the Indian Air Force and Army will each acquire eight. These high-altitude, long-endurance drones can stay airborne for more than 35 hours, carrying four Hellfire missiles and approximately 450kg of bombs.

Previous lease of MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones

In 2020, the Indian Navy leased two MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones from General Atomics for a one-year period to monitor the Indian Ocean. This lease has since been extended. US Defense Secretary Lloyd J Austin's recent talks with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi included discussions on India's proposed drone procurement.