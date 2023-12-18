Hostages mistakenly killed by Israel displayed 'SOS' using leftover food

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan Edited by Ramya Patelkhana 03:03 pm Dec 18, 202303:03 pm

IDF has released images of 'SOS' sign displayed by mistakenly killed hostages

Three hostages mistakenly shot dead by Israeli forces in Gaza's Shejaiya on Friday used leftover food to scrawl notes appealing for help, said Israel, per BBC. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) expressed remorse over the incident, while officials admitted they were shot in violation of "rules of engagement." Reportedly, at least 120 hostages remain in the captivity of the Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Why does this story matter?

The IDF on Saturday announced its troops killed three hostages held by Hamas during its ground operation after mistaking them for a "threat." The ongoing conflict started on October 7, after Hamas killed around 1,200 Israelis and took 240 hostages during its surprise attacks on the Jewish nation. Israel responded by launching multi-pronged military aggression in Hamas-controlled Gaza, killing 19,000 Palestinians so far.

3 men shot against 'rules of engagement': IDF

Israeli officials said the three hostages were killed against "rules of engagement" as they were holding a white flag with a "SOS" sign, per The Jerusalem Post. After the incident, pressure mounted on Israel for a deal with Hamas to free more hostages. The deceased hostages—Yotam Haim (28), Samer Talalka (22), and Alon Shamriz (26)—were kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7 attacks.

SOS, help: Images of signs displayed by now-killed hostages

Hostage held white flag, but soldier felt threatened and shot

The hostages reportedly came out shirtless from a building, while one carried a white cloth on a stick. They also screamed for help in Hebrew, but an Israeli soldier felt threatened and declared them "terrorists" before opening fire, an Israeli military officer told BBC. Two hostages were killed on the spot; the third—who was initially wounded and returned to the building—was shot dead later.

That's not IDF; we don't shoot at them: Chief

Addressing troops on Sunday, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said the killing of hostages was avoidable. "They (hostages) took off their shirts so that no one would think they had explosives and held a white cloth...to identify themselves. They spoke in Hebrew. They called for help," he added. Halevi urged soldiers to "take two seconds" and not shoot people who came to surrender.

IDF chief Halevi says incident was avoidable

IDF expressed 'deep remorse' over 'tragic incident'

Soon after the incident, the IDF said that the incident occurred in an active combat zone where fighting has been going on over the past few days. "The IDF expresses deep remorse over the tragic incident and sends the families its heartfelt condolences," it said. "Our national mission is to locate the missing and return all the hostages home," the Israeli army reiterated.

How Netanyahu reacted to Israel mistakenly killing hostages

Reacting to the "accidental" killing of the three hostages, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "This is an unbearable tragedy, and all of Israel is grieving their loss." "My heart goes out to the bereaved families at this difficult time," he said. At the same time, the prime minister lauded "courageous" Israeli soldiers for risking their lives to bring home hostages held by Hamas.