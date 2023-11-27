Gaza 'on brink of famine,' says UN food body head

Nov 27, 2023

United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Director Cindy McCain on Sunday revealed Gaza was "on the brink of famine" amid the war between Israel and Palestinean terrorist group Hamas in the strip. On CBS's Face the Nation, McCain emphasized the dire need for increased humanitarian aid in Gaza and warned that famine could lead to widespread disease and other disastrous consequences.

Why does this story matter?

The WFP chief's remarks came as the four-day Hamas-Israel truce is set to end on Monday. While Israel earlier hinted at extending the pause if Hamas released at least 10 hostages every day, the terrorist group hinted at an extension if the Jewish nation releases more Palestinian detainees. Notably, Hamas killed over 1,200 Israelis and took nearly 240 hostages during its surprise October 7 attack on Israel. The latter responded with military aggression in Hamas-controlled Gaza, killing nearly 15,000 Palestinians.

WFP chief calls for more aid in Gaza

Demanding more aid trucks enter Gaza, McCain also highlighted the challenge of providing affected children with sufficient assistance amid the current hostilities. While the WFP managed to feed nearly 110,000 people since the recent truce, McCain insisted much more needs to be done to address the escalating humanitarian crisis. "It's a massive, catastrophic event that is occurring, and it will cross regions as it happens," she added.

Temporary truce allows aid and prisoner swap

Earlier on Monday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) announced that 100 aid trucks entered the northern regions of the Gaza Strip. Taking to X, the PRCS said the trucks carrying food, baby formula, and blankets will reach thousands in desperate need of essential supplies. In another post, it stated that 50 Egyptian aid trucks arrived through the Rafah Crossing and headed toward Gaza City for the first time since the start of the conflict.

Israel to resume Gaza operations in 'full force': Netanyahu

Meanwhile, during a briefing on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said they will resume military operations in Gaza with "full force" to achieve their goals after the temporary ceasefire with Hamas ends. According to Netanyahu, these include "the elimination of Hamas, ensuring that Gaza does return to what it was, and, of course, the release of all our hostages."