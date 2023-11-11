Blinken expresses concern over Palestinian deaths amid Israel-Hamas war

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:33 am Nov 11, 202310:33 am

Antony Blinken says far too many Palestinians have been killed in Gaza amid Israel-Hamas war

Too many Palestinians have lost their lives in Gaza, United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken said while speaking on the ongoing war between the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas and Israel. The top US diplomat also asserted that more needs to be done to safeguard the civilians in Gaza and expedite the delivery of humanitarian assistance to them.

Why does this story matter?

Blinken's comments came right after co-chairing the fifth India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue on Friday in New Delhi. The Israel-Hamas war was featured in the joint statement released after the dialogue, with America and India vowing to continue diplomatic coordination to prevent the conflict from spreading. While the US previously stated that Israel had the right to defend itself, Israel is under increasing international pressure—including from the US—to do more to safeguard Palestinian civilians in Gaza as the death toll climbs.

US in talks with Israel to minimize harm to Palestinians

Furthermore, Blinken stated that the US would focus on measures to set the "foundation for durable and lasting peace" and include "two states for two peoples." He added that America has been speaking to the Israeli government regarding steps to minimize harm to Palestinian civilians and prevent the spread of the ongoing conflict. Since Hamas launched its October 7 attack on Israel, over 11,000 Palestinians have died in the Jewish nation's retaliatory bombings in the Gaza Strip.

Check out Blinken's remarks on Gaza war here

More on India-US joint statement on Israel-Hamas war

The joint statement also referred to the "horrific terrorist attacks against Israel" and reaffirmed the US and India's support for the Jewish state in its fight against terrorism. The two sides called for the immediate release of all hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7 attack and assured coordinating with partners in the region on humanitarian aid to meet the urgent needs of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Gaza City hospitals targeted on Friday

Meanwhile, Palestinian health workers said that Israeli forces attacked several hospitals in Gaza City early on Friday. "Simultaneous raids" were launched on medical facilities, including Al-Shifa, the largest hospital in the city, according to Dr. Ashraf al-Qudra, spokesman for the Gaza Ministry of Health. Another 25 individuals were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Al-Buraq school in Gaza City, where Palestinians displaced by the destruction of their homes were seeking refuge.

More than 12,000 dead since start of Israel-Hamas conflict

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip announced on Friday that more than 11,000 Palestinians died in the region, including nearly 4,500 children, while 183 people lost their lives in the West Bank. Israel's military offensive in Gaza began after the Hamas attacked the Jewish nation and killed more than 1,400 people. On Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed to have gained control over key Hamas strongholds in northern Gaza and killed roughly 150 terrorists in the region.

Here's IDF's post on X