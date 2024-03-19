Sex video scandal convict Jung Joon-young released from prison
Jung Joon-young, the infamous K-pop singer convicted in a high-profile gang rape and illicit sex video distribution case, walked out of Mokpo Prison in Jeollanam-do on Tuesday. He made his exit a day ahead of his expected release date. While leaving the prison premises, he hid his face behind a black mask and hat.
More about Jung's crime and conviction
In March 2019, Jung and former FT Island singer Choi Jong-hoon were apprehended for their participation in the gang rape incidents that occurred in Hongcheon, Gangwon-do, and Daegu between January and March 2016. Further, Jung faced allegations of sharing unauthorized sexual videos involving women in a KakaoTalk group chat with several celebrities back in 2015. The Supreme Court handed him a five-year prison sentence in September 2020.
Jung's apology led to probation exemption
During his second trial, Jung expressed contrition for his deeds. He declared, "I deeply regret my immoral and irresponsible actions toward the victims, and I will spend the rest of my life reflecting on my past mistakes." Despite the gravity of his offenses, he was granted an exemption from probation and was not required to disclose personal information or wear an electronic anklet post-incarceration.