Next Article

Jung Joon-young released from prison after term completion

Sex video scandal convict Jung Joon-young released from prison

By Aikantik Bag 02:31 pm Mar 19, 202402:31 pm

What's the story Jung Joon-young, the infamous K-pop singer convicted in a high-profile gang rape and illicit sex video distribution case, walked out of Mokpo Prison in Jeollanam-do on Tuesday. He made his exit a day ahead of his expected release date. While leaving the prison premises, he hid his face behind a black mask and hat.

Crime

More about Jung's crime and conviction

In March 2019, Jung and former FT Island singer Choi Jong-hoon were apprehended for their participation in the gang rape incidents that occurred in Hongcheon, Gangwon-do, and Daegu between January and March 2016. Further, Jung faced allegations of sharing unauthorized sexual videos involving women in a KakaoTalk group chat with several celebrities back in 2015. The Supreme Court handed him a five-year prison sentence in September 2020.

Apology

Jung's apology led to probation exemption

During his second trial, Jung expressed contrition for his deeds. He declared, "I deeply regret my immoral and irresponsible actions toward the victims, and I will spend the rest of my life reflecting on my past mistakes." Despite the gravity of his offenses, he was granted an exemption from probation and was not required to disclose personal information or wear an electronic anklet post-incarceration.