What's the story South Korea has undeniably carved out a trademark in the realm of romance! With a unique blend of heartwarming tales and intense emotions, these films showcase the unparalleled charm that Korean cinema brings to the genre. As Valentine's Day approaches, immerse yourself in the swoon-worthy romance tales with our curated list of these South Korean films, perfect for creating a memorable date night experience.

The power of connection takes center stage in Soulmate. It follows young Mi-so (Kim Da-mi) who crosses paths with Ha-eun (Jeon So-nee), igniting an instant connection. In the next 14 years, their bond matures from innocent friendship to the sweet haze of teenage infatuation, culminating in a blossoming romance. Directed by Min Yong-keun, this film is an adaptation of the 2016 eponymous Chinese film.

20th Century Girl takes audiences on a nostalgic journey to 1990s Korea, unfolding the life of 17-year-old Bo-ra (Kim Yoo-jung). Loosely based on director Bang Woo-ri's own coming-of-age story, it follows a teen girl trying to match her lovesick best friend with a guy. The film explores the complexities of first loves, capturing moments that linger in our memories despite the passage of time.

For all the romantic souls seeking a tale with a twist, Decision to Leave is a perfect choice! Detective Jang Hae-jun (Park Hae-il), investigates an unnatural death and encounters the deceased man's wife, Chinese immigrant Song Seo-rae (Tang Wei). The plot takes an unexpected turn as Tang initiates a passionate romance with Park, creating a dilemma for the detective torn between love and duty.

For those craving an extraordinary romantic experience, Wish You—a beloved Boys Love (BL)—deserves a top spot on your watchlist. This Korean love story revolves around Kang In-soo, a struggling musician turned busker, scraping by to make ends meet. His life takes a turn when discovered by the renowned keyboardist Yoon Sang-yi (Lee Sang), who invites Kang to join a rookie discovery project.

Concluding our list with a captivating mix of romance and thriller is the cinematic masterpiece, The Handmaiden, directed by the renowned creator of the noir classic, Oldboy. Set in Japanese-ruled Korea, the narrative revolves around two women, Lady Hideko (Kim Min-hee) and Sook-hee (Kim Tae-ri). Divided into carefully orchestrated chapters, Park's film explores a spectrum of emotions—from lust and anger to romance and sensuality.