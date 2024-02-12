Ana de Armas's best films

'Blade Runner 2049' to 'Blonde': Ana de Armas's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly 09:50 pm Feb 12, 202409:50 pm

What's the story Ana de Armas, the Cuban actor well-versed in both Spanish and English, has demonstrated a prolific career in Hollywood since the late 2010s. She is rapidly adding back-to-back iconic roles and blockbuster films to her filmography. From her roles in blockbuster franchises like James Bond and Blade Runner to her critically acclaimed role in Blonde, below are her best performances.

Next Article

#1

'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

She played Joi, an Artificial Intelligence hologram companion in the film Blade Runner 2049. Her character added a poignant layer to the narrative, exploring themes of love and identity in a dystopian future. The actor brought depth to Joi, creating a thought-provoking dynamic with Ryan Gosling's character K. She heavily contributed to the film's exploration of humanity in a world dominated by technology.

#2

'Knives Out' (2019)

In Knives Out, de Armas delivered a standout performance as Marta Cabrera, a compassionate and perceptive nurse. Her character becomes integral to a murder mystery involving a wealthy family as she competently navigates the intricate plot, infusing Marta with empathy and intrigue. Her portrayal garnered acclaim, showcasing her versatility in a star-studded ensemble cast. Chris Evans and Daniel Craig were also featured.

#3

'No Time to Die' (2021)

de Armas took on the role of Paloma, a skilled CIA agent in NTTD. Despite limited screen time, she left a lasting impression with her action prowess. Paloma's dynamic presence added excitement to the James Bond saga, providing a refreshing and memorable contribution to the blockbuster film. de Armas showcased her versatility in yet another high-profile role within the realm of iconic cinema.

#4

'Blonde' (2022)

She took on the challenging role of Marilyn Monroe in perhaps her career's most ambitious film, Blonde. Her performance captured the complexity of the iconic Hollywood star, delving into Monroe's personal struggles and public persona. Her portrayal offered a nuanced and empathetic glimpse into the life of one of Hollywood's most celebrated figures. The film received negative reviews, but de Armas earned immense acclaim.

#5

'Deep Water' (2022)

In Deep Water, de Armas delivered a captivating performance as Melinda, navigating a complex tale of psychological intrigue and marital tension. Her character, entangled in a web of secrets and desire, added layers of mystery to the suspenseful narrative. She owned Melinda with a compelling mix of vulnerability and strength, contributing to the film's suspenseful atmosphere. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video.