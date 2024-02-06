Animated romantic movies to watch on Valentine's Day

'Up,' 'Elemental': Best animated movies to watch on Valentine's Day

By Namrata Ganguly 11:44 am Feb 06, 202411:44 am

What's the story The animated gems that we have curated for you aren't just movies, they're cupid-approved delights that sprinkle a dash of cuteness, a splash of quirkiness, and a whole lot of fun. Get ready to embark on an animated lovefest, where whimsical characters, heartwarming stories, and charming adventures come together in perfect harmony and make for a perfect movie date night on Valentine's Day!

Next Article

#1

'Lady and the Tramp' (1955)

The musical romantic film Lady and the Tramp enchants with a timeless love story between a refined Cocker Spaniel and a carefree Mutt. On Valentine's Day, follow Lady and Tramp through the romantic alleys of Tony's restaurant, where they share a spaghetti dinner under the stars. The Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, and Hamilton Luske-directed animated classic is a heartwarming choice for the day.

#2

'WALL-E' (2008)

WALL-E, a futuristic love story set on a desolate Earth, follows the robots WALL-E and EVE. Amidst the remnants of humanity's consumerism, their journey evolves into a testament to love and environmental responsibility. This animated gem, rich with charm and emotion, provides a unique and touching narrative for Valentine's Day, reminding us of the power of connection and care.

#3

'Up' (2009)

Directed by Pete Docter and Bob Peterson, the Pixar film Up follows an uplifting and heartfelt adventure of Carl Fredricksen and Russell as they embark on a journey in a house suspended by balloons. Amidst the whimsical escapades, this animated masterpiece blends humor and emotion and beautifully portrays the enduring love story of Carl and his late wife, Ellie.

#4

'Zootopia' (2016)

Not your typical romance, the buddy cop action comedy film Zootopia brings a heartwarming and adventurous twist to Valentine's Day with Judy Hopps, a bunny cop, and Nick Wilde, a sly fox, teaming up to solve a mystery in the bustling city of Zootopia. Filled with friendship and important life lessons, this animated gem provides an entertaining choice for celebrating love.

#5

'Elemental' (2023)

Pixar's rom-com Elemental reimagines the elements in a heartwarming tale perfect for Valentine's Day. Follow Earth, Water, Air, and Fire as they embark on an enchanting adventure to discover the true meaning of love. Directed by Peter Sohn, the film weaves a tale of romance and connection that will leave your heart aflutter on this special day of love and celebration.